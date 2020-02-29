Father, son held for harassment

The All-Women Police, Mylapore, on Friday arrested a father-son duo for allegedly threatening a young woman after she refused to marry the son.

Amuthan, 33, and his father Rajasekaran, 68, were arrested based on a complaint given by the mother of the aggrieved woman, who is in the U.K. Amuthan’s family saw her profile on a matrimonial site four years ago. Since then, the family has been pressuring her to marry him, the police said.

According to the police, Amuthan followed her when she was here and continued to harass her over the phone while she was in U.K. He and his father even threatened to hurl acid on her and her family members, the police said.

They were booked under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act and sections of the IPC. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.