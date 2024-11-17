ADVERTISEMENT

Father-son duo arrested for assaulting IT employee in Chennai’s Chromepet

Published - November 17, 2024 03:38 pm IST - Chennai

Chitlapakkam Police arrest man and son for assaulting dentist’s husband in Chromepet restaurant

The Hindu Bureau

The Chitlapakkam Police arrested a man and his on on charges of assaulting a dentist’s husband who was working in an information technology firm on Saturday (November 17, 2024). 

A senior officer of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Bhuvana, a dentist of Zameen Royapettah, and her husband Amuthan, who was working in IT firm, had come along with their two children to eat in a private restaurant on Pallavaram Thoraipakkam Radial Road of Chromepet. At that time, two person,s identified Mahendran and his father Vishnudas of Chromepet, entered into the restaurant and allegedly assaulted Amuthan. They later left the place. 

Based on the complaint filed, by Bhuvana the Chitlapakkam police registered a case and detained Mr. Mahendran and Mr. Vishnudas. During the investigation it was found that the couple who were driving to the restaurant in a car had hit Mr. Vishnudas while he was walking on the Radial Road because of which he fell down and sustained minor injury. Mr. Mahendran took his father Mr. Vishnudas to the restaurant and allegedly assaulted the dentist’s husband.

