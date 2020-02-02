Father smears chemical on daughter’s face

A retired head constable allegedly smeared a chemical on his pregnant daughter’s face in Tiruvallur, after she married against his will.

He also attacked her in-laws when they tried to rescue her, the police said.

According to the police, Deepika married Saikumar, 21, of Veppampattu, against the wishes of her father Balakumar, a retired police constable. After the marriage, the couple shifted to Bengaluru. After she was pregnant, she stayed with her in-laws in Veppampattu.

Knowing this, Balakumar, along with three others, went to the in-laws’ house on Friday and asked her to come meet her ailing mother. When she refused, Balakumar and his accomplices smeared the chemical on the victim’s face, thinking it was some kind of anaesthesia, in an attempt to take her away.

Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law tried to rescue her, but the men smeared the chemical on their faces too, and took Deepika away. After they spotted burns on her face, they sensed troubled and dropped her on the Veppampattu Main Road, and sped away.

She informed the Sevvapet police, and the police admitted the three to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. The police are searching for Balakumar and his gang. Further investigation is on. “We are waiting for a report from the doctor and for forensics to identify the chemical,” said a senior police officer.