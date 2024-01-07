Father kills eight-year-old son due to loan burden

January 07, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Selaiyur police arrested a 37-year-old man for murdering his eight-year-old son in Marina Beach on Sunday.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said R. Krishna Chaitanya, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was working in the officers mess of the Indian Air Force near Selaiyur. He was residing along with his wife Vaidehi Poorninma and two sons — Badri, 8, and one-year-old Kaushik — in Parvathy Nagar Main Road near Madambakkam.

On Saturday night, Krishna was sleeping along with his elder son Badri in one room and his wife Poornmia and Kaushik in another room. As Krishna had taken loans from a few people and was under pressure to return those, he suddenly killed his son Badri sleeping next to him. After committing the murder, he ran out of the house and went to the Marina intending to end his life also. He later sent a message to his colleague stating that he had killed his son and wanted to take his life too. His colleague Venkatesh contacted a police official in Selaiyur police station and informed him about the incident.

The Selaiyur station police personnel immediately alerted the Marina Beach police over the wireless and tracked his location using his mobile phone. A police team from Selaiyur went to the Marina and arrested him.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.