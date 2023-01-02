HamberMenu
Father and son held for stabbing a youth in Kodungaiyur

A quarrel erupted between the three due to previous enmity

January 02, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodungaiyur Police have arrested a father and son for allegedly stabbing a youth following a quarrel that erupted out of previous enmity.

According to the police, D.Sundar, 23, of Selaivoyal in Kodungaiyur, was walking towards a bus stand in Mahakavi Nagar. On the way, he abused the duo who were near their house, holding them responsible for his brother’s imprisonment. The ensuing arguments resulted in a scuffle.

In a fit of anger, the duo assaulted and stabbed Sundar with a knife before fleeing the scene. People who were around rescued Sundar and took him to a private hospital. Based on his complaint, the Kodungaiyur Police registered a case on the duo for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

Police arrested Stephen David, 47, of Madhavaram and his son Philip Roystein, 22, and recovered the knife . They were remanded to judicial custody.

