Father and son arrested for beating a hotel supervisor to death

March 14, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sankar Nagar Police arrested a 55-year-old man and his 30-year-old son for allegedly beating a hotel supervisor to death near Pallavaram on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Arun, 29, of Thanjavur. On Tuesday night, Shankar, 55, and Arun, 30, went to buy dinner at a hotel in Pammal near Pallavaram. They ordered a take away. As their food was getting ready, the duo asked for an extra packet of sambar. An argument ensued after the hotel staff refused to do so, following which the duo moved towards the parking lot.

Police sources said another argument erupted at the parking area, this time between the duo and the security guard after the latter asked them to quickly take their vehicle . The duo attacked the guard.

Arun, the supervisor, who tried to pacify the situation, was also attacked by the father and the son, resulting in him collapsing with a head injury. The supervisor was taken to the Government Hospital, Chrompet, where he was declared dead.

Based on a complaint, Sankar Nagar Police registered a case, and arrested the duo.

