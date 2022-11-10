Chennai

Father and brother held for murder of youth in New Washermenpet

The Harbour police arrested the father and younger brother for the murder of a 24-year-old youth from Thideer Nagar in New Washermenpet on Thursday.

The police were alerted about the death of Madhankumar, son of Madhivanan and Devi. After moving the body to the Stanley Government Hospital for a post-mortem, the police filed a case of suspicious death.

During the investigation, the team found that the victim was an alcohol addict and regularly abused his family. On Wednesday, the victim came home drunk and quarrelled his family, which led to his father and younger brother murdering him with a rope, the police said.

Both the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.


