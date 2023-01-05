Fatal accidents reduced by 11.84%, fatalities by 11.52% in 2022 in Chennai city limits

January 05, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Fatal road accidents reduced by 11.84% as 2022 recorded 499 accidents. Similarly, the number of deaths in accidents were 507 in 2022 which is 11.52% down compared to previous year in Greater Chennai police limits.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said the accident hotspots were identified by studying places which had more than three fatal or five non-fatal accidents within a stretch of 500 metres. They were studied by a team consisting of police officers, highway officers, Corporation officers, EMRI and engineering students and the causes of accidents and remedial measures were identified.

All the fatal accident spots were visited by Deputy Commissioner-level officers and causes are studied. The DC then suggested new traffic infrastructure and enforcement strategies were implemented.

“At present, the road infrastructure is being improved at 104 places by utilising ₹1 crore,” the Commissioner said. About 60% of the accident victims were two-wheeler and pillion riders. Daily,about 2,000 cases are registered against those riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets. This resulted in compliance to the helmet rule going up to 85% among the two-wheeler riders. However, pillion rider helmet compliance was a cause of concern with only 13% compliance, he said.

Stating that drunken driving was a serious problem, the Commissioner said daily about 100 cases and on weekends about 180 cases were registered for drunken driving and their vehicles were seized. To increase the enforcement against drunken driving, additional e-challan machines and breath analyzers had been given to law and order (L&O) officers. Similarly, 180 e-challan machines and 180 breath analyzers were being procured for distribution to the law and order officers. All the victims and the accused involved in the accidents were tested for drunkenness through breath analyzer tests or blood samples.

Wrong side driving was being targeted by the field officers as well as 15 ANPR cameras at 11 locations. This is helpful in identifying repeat offenders and enhanced fine for second and subsequent offences. Daily about 1,500 cases were being booked, the Commissioner said.

“Bike racing, wheeling and rash driving are serious issues and are being booked under 308 IPC and the accused had been remanded. Such groups are being watched through social media, including Facebook and Instagram, and are being tracked. In underage driving, the parents are booked for allowing unauthorised persons to drive,” said Mr. Jiwal.