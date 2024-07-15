Soon, passing through immigration queues may be a breeze as the airport here is all set to get e-gates.

The new Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme, launched by the Centre last month, will soon be implemented in the Chennai airport too, with the preparatory work under way. The main aim of the programme is to ease congestion at immigration counters and provide air passengers with an ‘an accelerated immigration pathway’ at the airport.

Those who wish to opt for the programme will have to provide their details and upload the necessary documents in a portal. Once verified, a list of ‘Trusted Travellers’ will be generated, and the information will be uploaded into the e-gate’s systems. Flyers will have to provide biometrics at the office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO). As long as the passport is valid, this registration will be in effect for the traveller and can be renewed later. When the traveller comes to the e-gate, it will open after scanning their boarding card and passport and verifying their biometrics.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said four counters each in the arrival and departure hall of the international terminal would be installed once they arrived in a week. “The installation work will be completed in a month. After that, it is up to the Bureau of Immigration on when they want to launch the programme. It may take off in a couple of months,” an official said.

The service, which is free of cost, was first introduced in the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi in June and will be made available in other airports like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata initially. It will subsequently be extended to 21 other airports.

Time and again, air passengers have expressed their disappointment over waiting in long queues to clear the immigration process at Chennai airport. One of the passengers Krishna B, posted on X recently, over the issue: “Very poor staffing at immigration counters is a reality at the Chennai International airport departure hall. With over 24 counters, only very few are manned. People are forced to wait more than one hour.”

