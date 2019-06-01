Fast locals return, with a premium on safety

The Southern Railway has taken safety measures to relocate signal ladders located close to tracks on the fast line and have also provided speed restrictions near Park Station ahead of the reintroduction of fast local trains from Saturday.

Fast local services were suspended on July 24 last year after an accident at St. Thomas Mount railway station resulted in the death of five commuters travelling on footboard. At a press meet on Friday, Chennai Divisional Railway Manager P. Mahesh said the railway was restoring eight fast local train services against the original 11 along Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu/Thirumalpur via Tambaram.

Clash in timings

The popular Tejas Express and a new Kollam route train have resulted in a clash in timings.

So it would be difficult to reintroduce the other three fast local trains, he explained. While the Railway Protection Force (RPF) would be involved in preventing footboard travel, Mr. Mahesh also requested suburban commuters to refrain from the practice.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway would be extending four electrical multiple unit (EMU) trains to Arakkonam on the cirular route of Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu-Thirumalpur-Takkolam-Arakkonam. Of the four extended services, three would be fast locals.

The five fast local trains from Chengalpattu/Thirumalpur to Chennai Beach would be operated at 7.50 a.m., 7.05 a.m., 8.05 a.m., 8.25 a.m. and 8.50 a.m.