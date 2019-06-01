Fascinated by 3D printing, says Governor

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that he was fascinated by the potential of 3D printing in fuelling the growth of the printing industry.

The 3D printing or additive manufacturing had caught everyone’s attention, he said, after inaugurating the eAge Print 2019, organised by the Madras Printers’ & Lithographers’ Association (MPLA) here.

“Through a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file by laying successive layers of material until the object is created, the 3D printing enables the production of even complex shapes using less material than traditional manufacturing methods,” he said.

Mr. Purohit also pointed out that the Asia-Pacific region was the fastest growing 3D bio-printing hub in the global market, largely due to the presence of a large client population and fast growing economies.

“India which has never been lagging behind in adopting advancements in printing technology is well on its way towards making the maximum use of 3D printing and institutions such as MPLA should take the lead,” he said.

Mr. Purohit also pointed that 3D printing was being used largely in medical, architecture, automotive, industrial, aerospace and military applications at present and expected to be increasingly adopted in other areas of printing considering the technological support that is coming its way.

The Indian Printing Industry has more than 2,50,000 big, small and medium printers and more and more entrepreneurs are joining the industry, he said.

With a fast growing consumer base and a rapidly expanding economy, the print industry was poised for a quantum leap forward, he said.

P. Chander, chairman, eAge Print 2019; G.N. Visvakumar, president, Madras Printers’ and Lithographers’ Association; Ravindra Joshi, President, All India Federation of Master Printers; Anbalagan, Secretary, Madras Printers’ and Lithographers’ Association and other dignitaries participated.