Farmhouse worker held for sexual harassment escapes police custody

May 25, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

A worker at a farmhouse in Koovathur in Chengalpattu, who sexually harassed a woman guest, has escaped police custody while admitted at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The police identified the suspect as Subash, 23. About eight people, including a couple, were visiting. On Sunday, when the couple were sleeping in a room in the guest house, the suspect entered the room and sexually harassed the woman. He was caught and thrashed by the guests after she raised an alarm. Upon interrogation, the police found in his possession videos of women that he took at swimming pools and bathrooms. The Koovathur police arrested Subash and admitted him to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treating his injuries. On Tuesday, he escaped despite police presence on the hospital premises. The police have launched a search for him.