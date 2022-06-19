Farmers, traders oppose new sand quarry near Arakkonam

Residents of Thakkolam fear that it will blight the sources of water along the Kosasthalaiyar

Residents of Thakkolam in Ranipet district have been opposing a proposed sand quarry, fearing it would blight water sources along the Kosasthalaiyar.

As a mark of protest, more than 800 traders in the farming town near Arakkonam shuttered their shops on Saturday, complying with a request from farmers and residents. “Everyone will be affected once the quarry starts operations. We depend on water from the river for cultivation, consumption and domestic needs,” said K. Sudhakar, secretary, Thakkolam All Traders Association.

In the town, which spreads across 8.5 sq. km and has a population of 25,000, over 3,100 hectares of land is under cultivation. Water from the river, through a network of channels, irrigates the land thrice a year. Around 300 hectares is cultivated with borewells.

“We don’t want a sand quarry in our town. Instead, improve our government schools, primary health centre, bus services, bitumen roads and street lights,” said P.S. Chidambaram, secretary, Thakkolam Town Farmers Association.

Water from the river is also drawn for hundreds of households in Thakkolam and Arakkonam. On an average, four lakh-five lakh litres is pumped from over 30 borewells sunk in the riverbed many years ago. As the original width of the river has been maintained without any encroachment, rainwater drains into the river without inundating neighbourhoods.

A fortnight ago, residents of the town and neighbouring villages handed a petition to Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, urging him not to allow the proposal. They have also petitioned the elected representatives. “We will look into the issue before taking a decision,” the Collector said.