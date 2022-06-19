Farmers should not be made to wait at DPCs, says Food Secretary

‘Officials should help them complete their work without hassle’

‘Officials should help them complete their work without hassle’

J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, on Saturday urged officials of the department to ensure that farmers were not made to wait at direct procurement centres (DPCs) and help them complete their work without hassle.

Addressing presspersons after visiting a DPC in Tiruvallur district, he said farmers told him that they had to wait longer to unload their paddy. “This was due to the need for another winnowing machine to pack the paddy. A new machine would be installed shortly,” he said. The department had begun planning for the Kharif harvest season, when the DPCs in the Cauvery delta districts would be extremely busy, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also distributed loans from the District Cooperative Bank to 123 persons, including SHGs, farmers and others borrowing to buy milch animals.

V. Rajaraman, Commissioner, Civil Supplies; S. Prabakaran, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation; A. Sivagnanam, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation; Jayashree, Joint Registrar; Mahabarathi, RDO; and District and Taluk Supply Officers accompanied him.