Farmers receive training in maize pest management

During the year 2018-19, an invasive pest — maize fall armyworm (FAW), or spodoptera frugiperda — destroyed a majority of maize crop in Vellore district and brought down the area of maize cultivation. Maize is cultivated in over 3,000 hectares in the district in all seasons. In order to contain the pest and encourage maize cultivation, front-line demonstrations and implementation of the technology capsule developed by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) were being done in the Agaramaru sub-basin by scientists of Agricultural Research Station, Virinjipuram under Tamil Nadu Irrigated Modernisation Agriculture (TNIAM) project.

Under this, a one-day training programme, attended by more than 50 farmers from Madhanur block, was conducted at Gollamangalam village.

D. Dinakaran, Professor and Head, Agricultural Research Station, Virinjipuram, addressed issues threatening maize cultivation, throwing light on tackling pests and diseases in an integrated manner. Agri-expert K. Maruthupandy discussed crop management practices. Another field expert P. Thilagam explained the FAW technology capsule, which includes summer ploughing, soil application of neem cake, sowing of border crop/inter-crop like cowpea, greengram, sunflower and gingelly, monitoring and mass trapping of FAW adults with pheromone traps and need-based application of insecticides to reduce damage caused by FAW.

Maize seeds and pheromone traps were distributed to farmers under the TNIAMP scheme. The programme created awareness on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) technology to control FAW and to increase the area under maize cultivation. Awareness on pesticide-free vegetable cultivation was also imparted at the programme.