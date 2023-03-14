HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers protest near Fort St. George in Chennai, evicted by police

The farmers were protesting against the Outer Ring Road project in Tiruchi, which, they say, is destroying 13 lakes that serve as a source of irrigation

March 14, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Police detained the protesters, and took them to a wedding hall

Police detained the protesters, and took them to a wedding hall | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Farmers who attempted to undertake a fast-unto-death near Fort St. George, the seat of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, in Chennai, were arrested by the police and taken into preventive custody.

ALSO READ
‘10 waterbodies destroyed for laying Outer Ring Road’

On Tuesday morning, members of the Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, led by its president, M.P. Chinnadurai, assembled near the entrance of the Fort and began sloganeering, urging the State government to fulfill their demands that included stopping the Outer Ring Road project being implemented in Tiruchi city. Immediately, the police arrested them and took them in a police vehicle to a wedding hall.

Mr. Chinnadurai said the authorities were destroying 13 lakes by dumping debris, to lay the Outer Ring Road for free flow of traffic in Tiruchi city. The destruction of the lakes would deprive the farmers of their livelihoods, as they depend on the water from the lakes for irrigation. Despite repeated petitions, the authorities had failed to find any solution to the problems of over-flooding in Ariyaru, Koraiyaru, Kudamuruti, Uyyakondan and Kodingal rivers, he added.

As many 17 members of the association were arrested and detained. They said they would continue their agitation.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tiruchi / public works & infrastructure / Agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.