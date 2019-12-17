Chennai

Farmers grievance meeting on December 24

The monthly farmers grievance redressal meeting will be held on December 24 at 10.30 a.m. at the Collectorate. Officials of various departments including agriculture, horticulture, agriculture engineering, sericulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, cooperative sugar mills, water resources and forest and pollution control will take part.

Public can voice concerns on general issues at the meeting, said a press release.

