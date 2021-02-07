Farmers’ bodies thank Palaniswami

CM meets leaders of agriculturists’ associations

Representatives of several farmers’ welfare groups from the delta region thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for announcing the waiver for farm loans, worth ₹12,110 crore. availed by 16.43 lakh farmers from cooperative banks.

He met with Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Region Farmers’ Welfare Association general secretary Cauvery S. Ranganathan, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association co-ordinator P.R. Pandiyan, Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Association general secretary Delta V. Sathyanarayanan, Tamil Farmers’ Welfare Association president G. Sethuraman, Tamil Farmers’ Association Tiruvarur district president Payari S. Krishnamani, Tamil Farmers’ Association District secretary Semmangudi M. Rajendran, Kollida Keezhanai Delta Farmers’ Association president P. Vinayagamurthy, Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Association District president N.H. Haja Maideen and others on Saturday.

They said Mr. Palaniswami had taken a historic decision by announcing a farm loan waiver, along with relief for those affected by cyclones like Nivar and Burevi and the economic distress caused by the COVID-19-induced lockdown.