Farmer’s bid to electrocute neighbour costs him his life

A 45-year-old man in Kalasapakkam near Tiruvannamalai district was electrocuted in the early hours on Wednesday. Police said that V. Elumalai, a farmer in Sorakolathur village near Kalasapakkam, had a land dispute with his neighbour, K. Saranraj, 26, for many years. Their farming lands are located side by side and they often quarrelled over the land.

Village elders used to pacify them. To end the long-standing land dispute between them, Elumalai decided to eliminate his neighbour by electrocuting him. As Saranraj was sleeping in his farm to guard his produce from wild animals, Elumalai laid a live electric wire on the cot. However, Elumalai himself touched the live electric wire by mistake and was electrocuted, while Saranraj sustained minor injuries. He was admitted to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tiruvannamalai. A case has been registered, the police said.