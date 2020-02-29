Farmer grievance meeting held in Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR

29 February 2020 01:17 IST

Clean-up of Palar river discussed

Farmers association members sought to know what action was being taken to mitigate the menace of pollutants in Palar river, at a farmers’ meeting organised in Tirupattur on Friday. They also raised long-pending issues that daunt them every crop season.

A.M. Sivalingam, Tirupattur district secretary of the association, said issues like the linking of Thenpennai-Palar River and cleaning up of Palar river were not being brought to the State government’s attention. He said exact boundaries of the Palar river should be marked.

The meeting was presided over by District Collector M.P. Sivanarul. He reiterated the need for concerted efforts from all segments to increase food production in the current crop season.

Farmers demanded that compensation for agriculture lands affected by tannery pollution be provided every year instead of the one-time payment. Demand for additional compensation for crops lost due to attacks by wild animals was raised.

District Revenue Officer NCE Thangaiah Pandian, Joint Director (Agriculture) Shankar and Joint Registrar (Cooperatives) Rajkumar participated.