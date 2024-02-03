Farmer gets patta after 35 years through Makkaludan Muthalvar scheme

February 03, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

M. Chandrasekaran, a farmer from Valayapettai village in Thanjavur district, has been struggling for the last 35 years to get a patta for his land. His ordeal came to an end on Friday, thanks to the Makkaludan Muthalvar scheme.

An official release said Mr. Chandrasekaran had been running from pillar to post to get patta for 21 cents he bought in 1988. He attended the interview organised by the government in 2018 to issue a patta, but there was no progress.

His application was considered at a meeting held in his village under the Makkaludan Muthalvar scheme by the local tahsildar in December 2023. Mr. Chandrasekaran applied for patta with required documents and was issued the same on February 2, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.