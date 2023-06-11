Farmer from Andhra Pradesh killed by a speeding tractor near Ponneri

June 11, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 45-year-old farmer was killed at Paraikapattu village near Ponneri after being hit by a speeding tractor on Saturday (June 10) evening. The Ponneri police have filed a case and have arrested the tractor driver.

A police officer said Punugupatti Venkata Rathaiah, a resident of Rajakaple in Andhra Pradesh, had visited the Paraikapattu village to meet his relatives. When the 45-year-old was waiting near the Saibaba temple bus stop to return home, a speeding tractor which was attached with a trailer, hit him.

In the accident, he was thrown off the road and sustained head and body injuries. Residents in the neighbourhood rescued and rushed him to the Ponneri Government hospital. However, he did not respond to treatment and died a few hours later.

The Ponneri police handed over the victim’s body after performing the post-mortem.

