Farmer drowns in pond near Chennai

January 17, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 33-year-old had consumed liquor with his friends near the waterbody, and had subsequently slipped and fallen in

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old farmer drowned in a pond located near his house in Oragadam on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

A police official of Kancheepuram district said K. Vinothkumar, a resident of Venkatesa Perumal Koil street of Sennakuppam village, had consumed liquor with his friends near the pond, located in the village, on Tuesday evening. After his friends left, Vinothkumar went to the pond to wash his face, and as he was doing so, he slipped and fell into the water. Based on the information provided by the village residents in the locality, the Oragadam police sent the body of the victim to the Government Kancheepuram Hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

The police have filed a case and are investigating. 

