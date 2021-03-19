‘Farmer’ CM’s govt. must continue: PMK

‘CM has been delivering good governance for farmers, workers’

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss hailed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for coming from an agriculture background and implementing a number of welfare schemes. He hit out at DMK leader M.K. Stalin, alleging that he had let election strategist Prashant Kishor manage the affairs of the Dravidian party.

“After a long time, a farmer has become a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu [referring to Edappadi Palaniswami]. His government has to continue for sure. Mr. Palaniswami has been delivering good governance for farmers, workers and also there is safety for women,” he said while launching his campaign from Gummidipoondi for PMK’s candidate M. Prakash.

“You have to think more about who should not come to power. On the one side there is Palaniswami. On the other side, there is Stalin who is desperate to come to power. Palaniswami comes from an agriculture background and has come up through hard work. He is very simple and accessible. Stalin is not accessible,” Dr. Anbumani said.

“Only those who know administration should become Chief Minister. Stalin does not know how to run his party and has roped in Prashant Kishor. How will he rule Tamil Nadu?” he asked.

Dr. Anbumani accused the DMK of land grabbing and alleged that they don’t respect women.

He also hailed the AIADMK’s promise of providing ₹1,500 cash assistance per month to the woman head of every family and provision of six cooking gas (LPG) cylinders in a year free to each family, waiver for education loans and for waiving of farm and gold loans (up to six sovereigns).

“I don’t see it as a freebie. Whatever way you think of it, I look at it as essential in current times, which would reduce the burden of people amid the impact of the pandemic,” Dr. Anbumani said.

He said Mr Palaniswami had fulfilled the long standing demand on Vanniyar reservation.