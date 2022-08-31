Farmer arrested for illegal alarm, not leopard’s death, near Vellore

A 40-year-old farmer in Sarangal village along the reserve forest in Pernambut town was arrested for illegal erection of an wiring and alarm system in his mango groves. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 40-year-old farmer in Sarangal village along the reserve forest in Pernambut town, near Vellore, was arrested by the Forest Department for illegally erecting an alarm system in his mango grove. A man who helped him to install it escaped.

Forest Department officials said D. Mohan Babu and his accomplice, who was also a farmer, had installed a battery-run alarm system on the fence of his farmland a few years ago. The mango grove of Mohan Babu is adjacent to the lemon farm where a five-year-old male leopard was found dead last week.

However, Forest Department officials said two incidents were unrelated as the predator did not die of injuries or poisoning. “The farmer was arrested for failure to obtain the no-objection certificate from the Forest Department to erect an alarm system in his farmland that is flanked by the reserve forest on three sides. The incident has nothing to do with the leopard’s death,” Naga Sathish Gidijala, District Forest Officer in-charge, Vellore Division, told The Hindu.

Initial inquiries revealed that Mohan Babu, fearing attacks from wild animals especially at night, set up an alarm system with an elaborate wiring network from his mango grove to his house, a distance of 300 metres. His father, M. Duraiswamy, was killed by an elephant in the Sarangal reserve forest years ago. As Mohan Babu was living with his extended family near the reserve forest, he felt such an alarm system would help him save his family during emergencies.

However, officials said any installation near the reserve forests was illegal as it would hamper the movement of wild species. Further, the Sarangal reserve forest forms part of the elephant corridor that extends from the Kaundinya Wildlife Sanctuary in Chittoor to the Jawadhu Hills. Such an offence is punishable under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Mohan Babu was arrested and lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

A group of farmers from Sarangal gave a petition to Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian on Monday, blaming Forest Department officials for arresting Mohan Babu for killing the leopard. However, the officials have clarified that the arrest of the farmer is not related to the death of the animal. The report of the final post-mortem on the carcass is expected next week.