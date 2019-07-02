Farm wells to the rescue

For residents of Tranquil Acres Phase I and Phase II, a gated community at Periya Kovilambakkam, two farm wells seem to be reducing the impact of the water crisis. The borewells at the premises of the gated community don’t yield much water.

L. Muralidharan, president, Tranquil Acres Owners’ Association Phase 1, says, “This is the first time we are facing a water crisis. From June 3 to 23, we purchased water through tankers. Meanwhile, we got the farm wells de-silted and deepened. The depth of these farm wells was around 45 feet; and we got it increased by 15-feet. After this exercise, the residents are getting some precious extra water. Residents of Phase I receive water for three hours in the morning and for an hour in the evening.

“Thanks to awareness meetings, people are becoming more water-conscious. Water consumption has come down to 90,000 litres from 1.2 lakh litres per day,” he says.

Water from kitchen and washrooms is rcycled through Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and used for flushing and gardening, he adds. “In the days to come, to conserve water, we are looking at the option of installing water meters,” says B. Sairam, secretary, Tranquil Acres Owners’ Association, Phase 1.