Fan clubs must behave properly during new film releases, says Avadi Police Commissioner

January 10, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said fan clubs of actors should ensure proper discipline during new film releases. He said in view of the new releases this Pongal, the members should maintain decorum at theatres and ensure that there are no clashes between fan clubs. They should not erect large cutouts and banners without permission as they could cause accidents and be a nuisance to the general public. Mr. Rathore warned that legal action would be taken against fans and theatre management in case of any violations.

