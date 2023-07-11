Family planning slogan boards installed on 4,000 government buses in T.N.

July 11, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to create awareness among the public, the Directorate of Family Welfare has installed boards containing slogans on family planning, on government buses across the State.

At a World Population Day event on Tuesday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that boards carrying slogans such as maintaining a three-year gap between two children were put up on 4,000 buses across the State to take forward the messages on family planning.

The State government’s scheme, allowing free travel for women in government buses, has increased the share of women passengers to a large extent, he said, adding: “From 41% two years ago, it has increased to 60% now. Women, including young working women and college students, travel by buses and it is important that they know about the activities of the Family Welfare directorate. Hence, these slogans were put up in 4,000 buses,” he said.

The Minister said that the State’s population has increased to 8.4 crore, while India’s population has crossed 142 crore. Raising the need for population control, he said, “As the population increases, the livelihood of people becomes a question.”

To prevent marriages of minors, he said that awareness initiatives were being taken up in districts such as Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

The Minister also released a pamphlet on family welfare on the occasion. Permanent and temporary contraceptive methods for men and women are outlined in the pamphlets. Prizes were given to winners of various competitions held for students of nursing schools and colleges, in line with the World Population Day. A rally was also held on the occasion.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Director of Medical Education R. Shanthimalar, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Family Welfare V. P. Hari Sundari and Deputy Director (IEC) M. Ramachandran also participated.

