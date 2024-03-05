Five arrested in stealing and selling mobile phones

March 05, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated March 06, 2024 12:18 am IST - Chennai

The Seven Wells police on Tuesday arrested a family of three persons, including a 59-year-old woman, and two others involved in stealing mobile phones from commuters who were travelling in the share autorickshaw.

A senior official of the City Police said Mahendra Kumar Patel,of Kondithope, was travelling in a share autorickshaw on February 28 to his shop. As he got down from the auto, he found his phone had been stolen.

He filed a complaint with the Seven Wells police. While investigating the case, the police found several cases of mobile phone thefts that have occurred in the Flower Bazaar district.

Immediately, a special police team was formed and on verifying the footages of the CCTV camera, they found out that a woman and her son were engaged in this theft. The police also found the registration number of the share autorickshaw to be fake.

The special police team while keeping track of the share autos being operated in Kondithope and Mint came across this gang on Old Jail Road near Government Stanley Hospital. The police team detained them who were identified as J. Suguna, of Kargil Nagar in Tiruvottiyur and her two sons— Ramesh and Perumal.

During the interrogation, the police found that Ramesh would be driving the share autorickshaw, while Perumal and Suguna would sit at the back and steal mobile phones of the passengers boarding the autorickshaw.

The police seized seven mobile phones. They have also found that the gang had stolen a total of 40 mobile phones and also arrested two persons who acted as middlemen to sell the stolen mobile phones.

