Family of missing Kasimedu fisherman want body to be retrieved

15 December 2020 12:06 IST

The 50-year-old has been missing at sea since December 7

The family of P. Murugan, 50, a fisherman missing at sea, from Kasimedu has urged the State government to take urgent steps to retrieve his body. Mr. Murugan had gone fishing on December 7 and has been missing since. His wife and two children have been waiting for information about his whereabouts.

“The family is very poor and needs financial assistance. Neither the Coast Guard nor the coastal police are taking steps to retrieve the body. The man is dead and the least that government agencies can do is bring the body back so that a decent burial can be given, and the family can get compensation,” said Nanjil Ravi, of the Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Sangam.

Fishermen said that some men near Parangipettai in Cuddalore district had found the body floating in the sea. However, they were afraid to touch it since in all likelihood it would disintegrate as it has been in the salt water for a few days now.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said that fishermen and police in that area had been alerted and if the body had been found, it would be brought back.