Family of missing Kasimedu fisherman want body to be retrieved

The family of P. Murugan, 50, a fisherman missing at sea, from Kasimedu has urged the State government to take urgent steps to retrieve his body. Mr. Murugan had gone fishing on December 7 and has been missing since. His wife and two children have been waiting for information about his whereabouts.
“The family is very poor and needs financial assistance. Neither the Coast Guard nor the coastal police are taking steps to retrieve the body. The man is dead and the least that government agencies can do is bring the body back so that a decent burial can be given, and the family can get compensation,” said Nanjil Ravi, of the Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Sangam.
Fishermen said that some men near Parangipettai in Cuddalore district had found the body floating in the sea. However, they were afraid to touch it since in all likelihood it would disintegrate as it has been in the salt water for a few days now.
Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said that fishermen and police in that area had been alerted and if the body had been found, it would be brought back.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath