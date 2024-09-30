GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Family of five finds dead lizard in biryani at Chennai

Shortly after consuming the biryani, all five of them began vomiting, the police said

Published - September 30, 2024 11:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A family of five, including two children, suffered from food poisoning reportedly after consuming a parcel of biryani, in which they allegedly found a dead lizard, on Saturday (September 28, 2024) night. The two children are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

A senior official of the City Police said the family bought the parcel of biryani from a shop at Ambedkar Nagar in Korukkupet and had it for dinner on Saturday night.

They, however, were shocked to find a dead lizard in the food.

Shortly after, all five of them began vomiting and the two children fainted, the police said.

The family was taken to a private hospital where three of them – Jayanthi, 52, Swathi, 25, and Saranya, 32 – were treated as outpatients, while the two children – Raswant, 6, and Raja, 4 – were admitted to.

The R.K. Nagar Police have filed a case and are investigating. 

September 30, 2024

