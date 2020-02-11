Family members should ensure health of women: Mallika Mohandas

To discuss various health issues related to women and to send across the message that their well-being should be prioritised, MIOT International organised a programme —Women at the centre of our universe — on Monday.

About 100 delegates from across the world took part in the programme.

It included sessions on polycystic ovarian disease, women and anaemia, recent advances in osteoporosis, women and diabetes, cervix cancer, thyroid disorders and management, women and heart, women and mental health and menopause. There were also panel discussions on master health check-ups, violence against women and time, work and family.

Mallika Mohandas, chairman, MIOT International, said women tend to neglect their health, and other members of the family should ensure that she is healthy — both physically and mentally. Early detection of any disease was important.

“Now, because of education, women are more empowered and the health seeking behaviour has improved,” she told reporters. She added that the event was organised in line with the hospital’s Founder’s Day.

Rosy Akbar, Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Fiji, said women constitute half of the world’s population, but were still struggling to find their voice and fight for equal rights.

“Women continue to face discrimination and domestic violence. Education is the way forward,” she said. She added that education and health should be the priority, and mindsets should change to put women in the front.

Isaia Vaipuna Taape, Minister of Health, Social Welfare and General Affairs, Tuvalu, was present.