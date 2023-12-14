Family donates organs of brain dead accident victim

December 14, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The family of a 74-year-old man, who sustained severe head injury in a road accident and was declared brain dead at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, consented to donate his organs. The hospital’s transplant team retrieved his kidneys, liver, eyes and bone for transplantation.

According to a press release, the man, a farmer hailing from Ponneri taluk, sustained injuries after a two-wheeler hit his bicycle on December 11. The patient was rushed to Ponneri Government Hospital with severe head injury and multiple other injuries from where he was referred to the Stanley Hospital on the same day. He was treated in the intensive care unit but did not recover and was declared brain dead on December 13.

The family members volunteered to donate his organs. Due to severe injuries, his heart and lungs could not be retrieved. The liver and one kidney was allocated to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for transplantation, while the other kidney was allocated to Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. The bone was allocated to the Cancer Institute, Adyar. The eyes were stored at Stanley Hospital’s eye bank.

Member of Legislative Assembly-Royapuram R. Murthy, revenue divisional officer, hospital dean and staff of the hospital paid their respects to the donor.