Family consents to donate organs, hospital holds honour walk

September 01, 2023 03:49 am | Updated 03:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The family members of a 36-year-woman, who sustained head injury in a road traffic accident and was declared brain-dead at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), consented to donate her organs. The institute, as a means to honour and express gratitude, conducted a “honour walk” with nearly 200 to 250 students, staff, and public participating in it.

Hospital dean E. Theranirajan said the family consented to donate her organs following which the liver, two kidneys, and corneas were retrieved.

“Soon after organ retrieval at the operation theatre on the sixth floor of Tower Block 2, we organised a honour walk. About 200 to 250 persons, including 100 medical students, staff nurses and housekeeping staff, lined up from outside the operation theatre till the mortuary as the body was shifted in a battery operated vehicle allotted for the purpose. Public joined in our effort. This was to express gratitude as well as to create awareness on organ donation,” he said.