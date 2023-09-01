HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Family consents to donate organs, hospital holds honour walk

September 01, 2023 03:49 am | Updated 03:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The family members of a 36-year-woman, who sustained head injury in a road traffic accident and was declared brain-dead at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), consented to donate her organs. The institute, as a means to honour and express gratitude, conducted a “honour walk” with nearly 200 to 250 students, staff, and public participating in it.

Hospital dean E. Theranirajan said the family consented to donate her organs following which the liver, two kidneys, and corneas were retrieved.

“Soon after organ retrieval at the operation theatre on the sixth floor of Tower Block 2, we organised a honour walk. About 200 to 250 persons, including 100 medical students, staff nurses and housekeeping staff, lined up from outside the operation theatre till the mortuary as the body was shifted in a battery operated vehicle allotted for the purpose. Public joined in our effort. This was to express gratitude as well as to create awareness on organ donation,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.