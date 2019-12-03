Family alleges foul play in man’s death

A 38-year-old man ended his life in Adyar after he was found in possession of inappropriate videos of women during an income tax raid, according to the police.

Senthil Kumar of Palavakkam, a staff member of a sea food export company, reportedly killed himself on Saturday after I-T officials raided the premises. However, his family alleged foul play in his death. His wife claimed that he called her up on Saturday and said that he was under severe pressure in the office.

Following a complaint from the family, the Adyar police registered a case of unnatural death on Sunday. During the I-T raids they had found a hard disk which had 150 inappropriate videos of women staff in the company. It led him to take the extreme step, the police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.