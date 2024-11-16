Families urge Stalin to take steps to bring back six Kasimedu fishermen from Pakistan prison

The families of six fishermen from Kasimedu, who have been languishing in a prison in Pakistan for over 10 months, have appealed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to take steps to bring them back home. The men had gone fishing on a ship registered in Gujarat and had been caught by the Pakistani Navy when they had crossed into that country’s waters.

Kathirvalli, wife of Karunakaran of Tsunami Nagar, said that she had spoken to him in the month of May for two minutes over phone. “These six families are extremely worried about the status of the men. We don’t know if they are alive or if something has happened to them. We have been submitting petitions to many officials. They just tell us that are taking steps to bring them back home. If someone important or from their homes were stuck elsewhere, will they be so lax,” she questioned.

Ramu, the brother-in-law of Ashok, another fisherman said that his family was finding it very difficult to get by. “He didn’t tell me he was going on such a long trip. If he had I wouldn’t have let him go. He went on the trip so that he can get enough money to pay rent and spend on the children’s education. We got a call from the police yesterday. We hope they will do something to bring back our men,” he said.

Nanjil Ravi, president, Anaithu Meenavar Sangam, said that the six men from Kasimedu -- V. Rajan, P. Balamurugan, S. Aruldoss, S. Karunakaran, M. Murugan and R. Ashok had been taken by a man from Kanniyakumari to operate a boat from Gujarat. Eight more men from that State too were on the same boat that left Porbundar fishing harbour.

“The families are in dire need of financial assistance. There is a provision of paying ₹350 per day to each of these families during the time their bread-winners are stuck in other countries. But they have not been paid anything. We want the Chief Minister to write to the Central government to bring back the men. They have sent a hand-written letter via someone’s WhatsApp number 10 days ago saying that the conditions in the prison were very bad and that many were falling sick. They are afraid they too will die if not rescued shortly,” Mr. Ravi said.