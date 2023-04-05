Families of missing fishermen to get increased dole

April 05, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday announced that the daily sustenance allowance for families of fishermen who went missing at sea will be increased from ₹250 to ₹350. This would bring the amount to ₹10,500 per month for families in need of support.

Speaking on the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly, the Minister said life jackets would be provided to 40,000 fishermen who owned mechanised catamarans. A total of ₹4.50 crore had been allocated for this. The life jackets would be provided at a subsidised rate, with the department bearing 75% of the cost.

New fish landing centres and the upgradation of the existing centres also figured among the 34 announcements made by the Minister.