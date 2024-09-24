ADVERTISEMENT

Families of Kannappar Thidal allotted houses in Moolakothalam after 20 years of eviction

Published - September 24, 2024 12:34 am IST - Chennai

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin urged the beneficiaries to keep their homes clean and requested parents to ensure their children receive proper education, and assured that “the State government would take care of the rest.”

The Hindu Bureau

Maintain new homes clean, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, who distributed allotment orders to 114 families that were evicted two decades ago from Kannappar Thidal on Monday. They are to be shifted to the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in the Moolakothalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister urged the beneficiaries to keep their homes clean and requested parents to ensure their children receive proper education. He assured the beneficiaries that “the State government would take care of the rest.”

As per the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, two-thirds of the beneficiary amount of ₹4.27 lakh per family was provided by the Greater Chennai Corporation, with the balance to be paid in instalments through the TNUHDB, according to a press release.

During his address, the Minister elaborated on various welfare schemes implemented by the government, including, free bus services for women, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for schoolchildren, the Pudhumai Penn Scheme for students pursuing higher education, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam and so on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event was organised at Kannappar Thidal in Ward 58, under Royapuram Zone (V) of Greater Chennai Corporation, in the presence of Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan, and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor R. Priya, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, TNUHDB Managing Director S. Prabhakar, and other officials and elected representatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US