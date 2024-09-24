GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Families of Kannappar Thidal allotted houses in Moolakothalam after 20 years of eviction

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin urged the beneficiaries to keep their homes clean and requested parents to ensure their children receive proper education, and assured that “the State government would take care of the rest.”

Published - September 24, 2024 12:34 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Maintain new homes clean, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, who distributed allotment orders to 114 families that were evicted two decades ago from Kannappar Thidal on Monday. They are to be shifted to the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in the Moolakothalam.

The Minister urged the beneficiaries to keep their homes clean and requested parents to ensure their children receive proper education. He assured the beneficiaries that “the State government would take care of the rest.”

As per the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, two-thirds of the beneficiary amount of ₹4.27 lakh per family was provided by the Greater Chennai Corporation, with the balance to be paid in instalments through the TNUHDB, according to a press release.

During his address, the Minister elaborated on various welfare schemes implemented by the government, including, free bus services for women, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for schoolchildren, the Pudhumai Penn Scheme for students pursuing higher education, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam and so on.

The event was organised at Kannappar Thidal in Ward 58, under Royapuram Zone (V) of Greater Chennai Corporation, in the presence of Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan, and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor R. Priya, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, TNUHDB Managing Director S. Prabhakar, and other officials and elected representatives.

