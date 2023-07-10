Families of fishermen who died at sea await insurance claim settlement from Centre

July 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Families of fishermen from Pulicat, who died at sea since the year 2018, are still waiting for settlement of claim from the Centre’s group insurance scheme. They are part of the 200-odd families in the State waiting for ₹2 lakh each. Having lost their breadwinners, these families are struggling to eke out a living and have been petitioning the Fisheries Department.

When N. Arumugam, 28, of Arangamkuppam died in 2020, his wife Monica did not know what to do. “I had to abort my second child when he died since it would be tough on us. My son and I are dependent on my parents. We have sold our house in Arangamkuppam and now live with my parents since I cannot live alone. But I cannot continue like this since my parents are getting old,” said Monica, who has passed her Class 12 and is looking for a job.

P. Ethiraj of Arangamkuppam, who has been liaising on behalf of the families, said most of the seven men had left behind young children and the women had nobody to support them. “Some of them go for jobs earning ₹5,000 or ₹6,000 a month. The government can perhaps think of forming a self-help group for such women. Hopefully, the Centre will release the funds,” he said.

K. Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said that over 180 such families were awaiting funds. “It seems the Centre has changed the agency offering insurance cover and the premium has not been paid, leading to this situation. The families have been approaching the State government on a regular basis. Earlier, there was a special officer just to follow up on insurance claims for such deaths. But his term seems to be over now. Posting a person specifically for the purpose will be of great help,” he said.

Sources in the department said they had written to the Centre seeking funds to pay the dues to these families.

