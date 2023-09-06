Families of eye donors felicitated

September 06, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

To mark the National Eye Donation Fortnight, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chennai, held an eye donation awareness event and felicitated the families of the eye donors here on Wednesday.

Preethi Naveen, senior cornea consultant and medical director of Dr. Agarwals Eye Bank, said that of the nearly 8 million people with visual disability in the country, 1.3 million had lost sight because of corneal blindness. “But when we look at donations, it doesn’t cross 50,000 mark and hence, we need more people to donate their eyes.” She said that there were some myths about eye donation that needed to be dispelled. “Be it diabetes, hypertension or cataract, even if you have any of these issues, you can still donate your eyes. We have adopted an advanced technology called pre-descemet’s endothelial keratoplasty procedure where the recovery is faster,” she said.

Athiya Agarwal, director of Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals said, within four hours of the death, the patient’s family had to inform the eyebank so that they can be harvested. “There may be various reasons for corneal blindness, including eye infection and eye injuries. Hence, to treat it, eye donation is important and we wanted to felicitate the families of donors and thank them. If we get donation of a pair of eyes from one person, four persons with corneal blindness can be treated,” she added.

Samay Singh Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Chennai East, spoke.