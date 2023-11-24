Families of 30 deceased persons agreed for organ donation in two months in T.N.

November 24, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

In two months, families of 30 deceased donors have come forward to donate their organs in Tamil Nadu, saving the lives of many people waiting for organ transplants, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

On Friday, the Minister, as a mark of honour, placed a wreath on the mortal remains of the 30th donor — a 32-year-old man who sustained head injury in an accident and was declared brain dead at Government Royapettah Hospital. His mother consented to donate his organs following which his liver, kidneys, eyes and skin were retrieved and allocated to various hospitals, the Minister told reporters.

This, in fact, marked the first case of brain death identification and organ retrieval at the over-a-century-old Government Royapettah Hospital.

Since the Chief Minister announced State honours for deceased donors on September 23, there was an increase in awareness on organ donations in the State. “Since this announcement, a total of 3,315 persons have pledged to donate their organs,” he said. A total of 7,010 persons were waitlisted for organ transplants in the State, including 6,250 for kidneys, 470 for liver, 81 for heart, 69 for lungs, 25 for heart and lungs, 26 for hands, 43 for kidney and liver and 42 for kidney and pancreas.

N. Gopalakrishnan, member secretary, Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), said usually, TRANSTAN received fewer than 100 pledges for organ donations per month. However, they have received a record number of pledges — 3,315 — in the last two months.

“The announcement for State honours for deceased donors has definitely led to better sensitisation of the public and the concept of organ donation after brain death is reaching far and wide. This is helping in the percolation of awareness to the nook and corner of the State. Organ donation is a noble act, and by honouring the mortal remains, we are paying tribute to the noble act in a befitting way,” he said.

Director of Medical Education and Research J. Sangumani was present on the occasion.

