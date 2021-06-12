Fake Twitter profile of actor blocked

The cyber crime cell on Friday blocked and deleted a fake Twitter account created in the name of actor Charle after he lodged a complaint with City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

V.T.M. Charle, popularly known as Charle, has acted in more than 800 films in his career since 1981. He was introduced by veteran director K. Balachander in Poikal Kuthirai.

Mr. Charle said he did have any account on any social media platform because he was always in direct touch with media organisations, reporters, editors and public relations officers.

However, one of his friends recently informed him about a fake Twitter account created using his name.

On Friday morning, Mr. Charle met Mr. Jiwal and sought his help to take the fake account off the social media platform.

On the orders of the Commissioner, personnel of the cyber crime cell acted swiftly and the fake account was blocked and deleted, the police said.