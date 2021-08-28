Fake paints, white cement seized in Vanagaram and Erukkanchery

CHENNAI

28 August 2021 00:28 IST

IPREC conducts raids at four places, books cases against 4 persons

The Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell (IPREC) of the Tamil Nadu police has seized fake paint and white cement sold in the name of a reputed paint manufacturing firm.

On receipt of a complaint regarding the illegal production and sale of fake or duplicate products of a reputed brand, the officers of IPREC, Chennai, raided two hardware outlets and seized 45 cans filled with duplicate products of the reputed brand, 11 bags of duplicate putty of a reputed brand and 250 empty cans and fake labels.

Second complaint

Following another complaint, two premises at Madhavaram and Erukkanchery were raided and 19 cans filled with the spurious product of a reputed brand paint, 24 empty cans, and labels were seized.

IPREC has filed two cases against four persons.

According to police, the accused S. Saravanan, 41, of Thiruvi-ka Nagar, Chettiar Agaram, Madhuravoyal, and R. Kumaresan, 37, of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Erukkancherry, were filling local brand paints in the cans of the reputed paint firm and were then supplying them to the retailers.

D. Prakash, 26, of Villivakkam and Sahadev, 45, of Madhavaram, both of whom are natives of Rajasthan, were also cited as accused.