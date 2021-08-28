Chennai

Fake paints, white cement seized in Vanagaram and Erukkanchery

The Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell (IPREC) of the Tamil Nadu police has seized fake paint and white cement sold in the name of a reputed paint manufacturing firm.

On receipt of a complaint regarding the illegal production and sale of fake or duplicate products of a reputed brand, the officers of IPREC, Chennai, raided two hardware outlets and seized 45 cans filled with duplicate products of the reputed brand, 11 bags of duplicate putty of a reputed brand and 250 empty cans and fake labels.

Second complaint

Following another complaint, two premises at Madhavaram and Erukkanchery were raided and 19 cans filled with the spurious product of a reputed brand paint, 24 empty cans, and labels were seized.

IPREC has filed two cases against four persons.

According to police, the accused S. Saravanan, 41, of Thiruvi-ka Nagar, Chettiar Agaram, Madhuravoyal, and R. Kumaresan, 37, of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Erukkancherry, were filling local brand paints in the cans of the reputed paint firm and were then supplying them to the retailers.

D. Prakash, 26, of Villivakkam and Sahadev, 45, of Madhavaram, both of whom are natives of Rajasthan, were also cited as accused.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 12:33:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/fake-paints-white-cement-seized-in-vanagaram-and-erukkanchery/article36146066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY