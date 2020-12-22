Fake NEET documents: search on for duo

The Periyamet police have intensified their search for a girl and her father who submitted fake certificates at the NEET medical counselling.

A senior officer said, “We have served them summons twice.They failed to appear before the investigating officer and switched off their mobile phones. A special team has been constituted to trace them.”

N.B. Deeksha, from Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, and her father Balachandran were caught when they allegedly produced a fake NEET scorecard during the counselling session at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. According to officials, the girl’s name was not on the MBBS rank list and she was not called for counselling.

On a complaint from Dr. Selvarajan on Saturday, the police booked a case.