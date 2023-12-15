Fake educational certificates scam busted; four held

December 15, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai City Police arrested two agents and two owners of a centre operating from Villivakkam for distributing fake B.E, B.Tech degree certificates to youth aspiring to go abroad.

Police arrested four persons, including Riyas and Mahesh, who were running ‘Indian Institute of Integrated Technology and Science Research Centre’ in Villivakkam and the agents from Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, CCB- II N.S.Nisha said a special team of police stumbled upon the institute, which was unrecognised, following an investigation into fake education certificates submitted by two men from Andhra Pradesh for processing visa applications at the US Consulate in Chennai last week.

The police probe began following a report by the Assistant Regional Security Officer of the US Consulate in Chennai on November 16 about submission of false documents by Sai Ram Reddy and another from Telangana for processing visa applications. The applicants admitted they had submitted fake certificates of B.Sc Computer Science from Andhra University. Mark sheets, migration certificates and transfer certificates from National Institute of Open Schooling were found to be fake.

The two students told the police that they had obtained certificates from agents Rishi Kesh and Divakar, in Andhra Pradesh. The police nabbed the agents and on interrogating them it was found that they had obtained fake certificates for mere ₹10,000 from the centre and were selling it for ₹2 to ₹4 lakh along with the visa processing fee and other charges.

Further investigation conducted by the CCB revealed that they had not completed any course from any university or any educational institution. Instead, the officers found the duo had obtained these fake certificates from visa processing agents on a payment of ₹1.5 lakh. On their information, the CCB team reached Telangana and nabbed the two agents who confessed that they procured the certificates from the centre run by Riyas, 40, and Mahesh, 40, in Villivakkam. Based on the confession, police conducted a raid at the centre and arrested both.

Additional Deputy Commissioner S.Muthuvelpandi said, “Our investigation revealed that the centre was being run from the same premises since 2009 and they falsely claimed that the institution was recognised. The centre gave certificates to many in the last few years and even issued B.E., B.Tech and other degree certificates.”

“They also issued certificates to visa processing agents on payment. These agents who sent aspirants abroad on fake education credentials had approached the centre and obtained those fake certificates for ₹10,000 or less while the agents made ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh for processing such visa,“ said another police officer.

