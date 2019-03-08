‘Fair representation of women in politics a must’

The need for equal and fair representation of women in politics and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections took centre stage at an event organised by the citizen movement, Shakti - Political Power to Women, on Thursday.

The event, which brought together students, teachers, activists and other working professionals, was organised to commemorate Women’s Day.

Appeal to EC

Jothilakshmi Sundaresan, the Chennai coordinator for Shakti, said that they hoped to engage more women in the conversation about the need for women to be given 50% representation by all political parties while fielding candidates for the elections.

“Similar discussions are happening in other cities across the country and we will be approaching the Election Commission and appealing for an advisory to be issued to political parties that they should ensure fair representation of women,” she explained.

Madhumitha, a transwoman, said that there was a need to empower the younger generation and encourage them to analyse the current political scenario.

‘Ask questions’

“In the coming Lok Sabha elections, people should ask questions and cast their votes only after they are assured of the proper representation of their issues. If women need changes to happen at the policy level, there first needs to be equal representation so that they can have their say,” Madhumitha said.

Ms. Madhumitha urged women to use their vote properly as well as talk and discuss issues concerning politics at home with the younger generation. K. Kalpana, a faculty member from IIT Madras, who spoke at the event, said that various factors concerning candidate selection, culture, child care, cash and confidence had kept many women away from effective political participation.

“There needs to be adequate pressure on political parties to field women candidates as well. Additionally, only if women voters support viable and strong women candidates for the local elections can they address issues such as gender equality at large,” she added.