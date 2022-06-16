Fair price shops to be inspected regularly

Products at Amudham stores are priced less, says Radhakrishnan

Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Thursday said the inspection of fair price shops by various officials will be taken up more regularly.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting TNCSC godowns, cooperative fair price shops and Amudham stores, he said the goal set by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was to supply quality products to consumers through the network of over 34,700 fair price shops in the State. Next week, he, along with other officials, would inspect the facilities in other districts.

As regards the 90-odd Amudham department stores, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that customers had suggested that the outlets should advertise their thrift aspect. “The products sold here definitely are priced less than other stores. They are looking to become more competitive. Amudham should ensure that family cardholders should procure other items from it. The cooperative has plans to tie up with other government entities like Aavin to sell products,” he said.

The TNCSC godown at Gopalapuram would be improved at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

S. Prabakaran, managing director, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation; V. Rajaram, Commissioner, Civil Supplies; and A. Shanmugasundaram, Registrar, Cooperative Society; were present.